Pedestrian killed by car on McKinley Bridge identified as Metro East man

ST. LOUIS — A man who was killed by a car on McKinley Bridge early Saturday morning has been identified.

Vincent Bass, 45, of Madison, was struck by a car while walking in the westbound lanes of McKinley Bridge at about 4 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis police said.

The vehicle that struck Bass drove away and has not been found. Bass died at the scene, police said.

Bass was one of four people killed in vehicle crashes between Friday and Saturday in the St. Louis area.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.