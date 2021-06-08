 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed by car on McKinley Bridge identified as Metro East man
Pedestrian killed by car on McKinley Bridge identified as Metro East man

ST. LOUIS — A man who was killed by a car on McKinley Bridge early Saturday morning has been identified.

Vincent Bass, 45, of Madison, was struck by a car while walking in the westbound lanes of McKinley Bridge at about 4 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis police said.

The vehicle that struck Bass drove away and has not been found. Bass died at the scene, police said.

Bass was one of four people killed in vehicle crashes between Friday and Saturday in the St. Louis area.

Sports