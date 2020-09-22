Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis was 70-year-old man

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian fatally struck last week by a hit-and-run driver has been identified as 70-year-old Louis Zanzottera, authorities said Tuesday.
Zanzottera was hit about 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Gravois Avenue, in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood. He suffered severe head trauma and died at a hospital.
The vehicle that struck him was a blue Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a man, police said. After Zanzottera was struck, the driver got out of the pickup to inspect the damage, police said. The driver then got back into the truck and drove away, police said.
Zanzottera lived in the 3900 block of Taravue Lane.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.