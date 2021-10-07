 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in south St. Louis.

Police reported about 10 a.m. that the department's accident-reconstruction team was investigating.

The person who was hit died at the scene, near Gravois Avenue ad Devolsey Street. The area is on the border of the Benton Park and McKinley Heights neighborhoods.

A St. Louis police spokeswoman, in a brief summary of the incident, said the victim was believed to be a man. No additional details were immediately released about the person who died or the car that left.

Check back for updates.

