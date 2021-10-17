Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Affton, police say

AFFTON — A man was killed by a vehicle in Affton on Saturday night, according to St. Louis County police.
The man was struck about 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, police said.
Police responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the man in the roadway unconscious.
Police did not release many details in a report issued late Saturday.
A spokesperson for the police department could not immediately be reached for more details Sunday morning.
Tags
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
