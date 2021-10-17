 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Affton, police say
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Affton, police say

AFFTON — A man was killed by a vehicle in Affton on Saturday night, according to St. Louis County police. 

The man was struck about 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, police said. 

Police responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the man in the roadway unconscious.

Police did not release many details in a report issued late Saturday. 

A spokesperson for the police department could not immediately be reached for more details Sunday morning. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night.

