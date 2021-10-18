Pedestrian killed by vehicle in south St. Louis County is identified

UPDATED at 9:20 a.m. Monday with the identity of the deceased.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in south county on Saturday night has been identified by St. Louis County police.

Kent Zimmerman, 76, of the 9500 block of Brenda Avenue in the Affton area was struck 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, police said.

Police responding to a report of a vehicle crash found Zimmerman the man in the roadway unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Zimmerman was walking southbound across the road when he was hit by a 2015 Ford sedan traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officers said. Neither the driver nor a passenger required medical attention.

