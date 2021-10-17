Pedestrian killed by vehicle in south St. Louis County, police say

UPDATED at 1:45 p.m. Sunday with more information from police and to clarify the area where the accident happened.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed by a vehicle in south county on Saturday night, according to St. Louis County police.

The man was struck about 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, police said.

Police responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the man in the roadway unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man was walking southbound across the road when he was hit by a 2015 Ford sedan traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officers said. Neither the driver nor a passenger required medical attention.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.