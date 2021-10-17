 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in south St. Louis County, police say
0 comments

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in south St. Louis County, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 1:45 p.m. Sunday with more information from police and to clarify the area where the accident happened.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed by a vehicle in south county on Saturday night, according to St. Louis County police. 

The man was struck about 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, police said. 

Police responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the man in the roadway unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man was walking southbound across the road when he was hit by a 2015 Ford sedan traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officers said. Neither the driver nor a passenger required medical attention.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Why did the state post teacher Social Security numbers online?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News