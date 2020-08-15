You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Swansea
SWANSEA — A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle Friday night in Swansea, police said.

Swansea police were called at 9:12 p.m. about the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of North Belt West. They found a woman lying in the roadway with significant injuries, and she could not be revived by either an off-duty paramedic or EMS workers who arrived later, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and the woman's companion were not injured, they said. The road was shut for about three and one-half hours while police investigated. Police did not identify the woman or the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash, or surveillance video that provides more information, is asked to call Detective Gary Reuter at 618-233-8114 ext. 115.

