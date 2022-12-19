 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed in Bridgeton crash

BRIDGETON — A Maryland Heights woman was struck and killed Sunday evening in a pedestrian crash on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton. 

Brittany Rose, 31, was struck about 7 p.m. by a 2004 Toyota Highlander as she walked in the road, also known as Missouri Route 180, just east of DePaul Lane, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

A 17-year-old was driving the Highlander in the crash.

Rose was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

