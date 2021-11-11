Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed Wednesday evening after being hit by a car in north St. Louis County.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, a St. Louis County police spokeswoman wrote in a news release.

An initial investigation showed the man was walking west across the street when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV headed north on West Florissant. The driver of the car left the scene and continued north, turning north on New Halls Ferry Road.

