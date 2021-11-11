 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County
0 comments

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed Wednesday evening after being hit by a car in north St. Louis County. 

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, a St. Louis County police spokeswoman wrote in a news release. 

An initial investigation showed the man was walking west across the street when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV headed north on West Florissant. The driver of the car left the scene and continued north, turning north on New Halls Ferry Road. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Our favorite gifts from the List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News