Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis, police say
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash midday Saturday in St. Louis, police said. 

The hit-and-run near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Deer Street was reported to police shortly about 12:15 p.m., police said. 

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene, police said. The man is estimated to be 40 to 50 years old. 

Police did not release more details shortly after the incident. 

