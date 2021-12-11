Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash midday Saturday in St. Louis, police said.
The hit-and-run near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Deer Street was reported to police shortly about 12:15 p.m., police said.
Responding officers found a man dead at the scene, police said. The man is estimated to be 40 to 50 years old.
Police did not release more details shortly after the incident.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
