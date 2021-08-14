Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Natural Bridge Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed early Saturday when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene in north St. Louis.

Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, where they found the woman, not yet identified, unresponsive in the street. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The scene was on the edge of the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

No information about the driver or the vehicle was available Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

