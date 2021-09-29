Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in fatal crash in West Alton

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. with the identity of the deceased and new details about the crash.

WEST ALTON — A man was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as he was walking on U.S. Highway 67 near Riverlands Way, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Richard P. Rowland, 57, of Alton was walking northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when he was hit, according to a crash report.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m., officials said. The car that hit Rowland fled the scene, and investigators do not have a description.

Officials said earlier that the crash involved two vehicles and that the deceased had been ejected from a vehicle, but later stated only one vehicle was involved.

