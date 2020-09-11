Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Interstate 64 in Metro East

WASHINGTON PARK — Illinois State Police were on the scene of an apparent fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian on Interstate 64.

A state police spokesman said the investigation was just beginning and that information was limited.

Only one lane of traffic on eastbound I-64 was open Friday morning, and it will be that way "for an extended period of time," police said in an email.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

