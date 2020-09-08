Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County was Florissant teen

A pedestrian who died Monday after being struck by a car on Sunday night in north St. Louis County has been identified as a Florissant teen.
Dav'yon D. Horton, 18, was struck by a car about 11 p.m. Sunday on Lewis and Clark Boulevard, near Sunbeam Lane, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday.
The 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that struck Horton was heading north on Lewis and Clark. The vehicle was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Webster Groves. She was not cited by the patrol.
The patrol had no additional information on the incident, including why Horton was in the road.
