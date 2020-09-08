 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County was Florissant teen
0 comments

Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County was Florissant teen

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

A pedestrian who died Monday after being struck by a car on Sunday night in north St. Louis County has been identified as a Florissant teen.

Dav'yon D. Horton, 18, was struck by a car about 11 p.m. Sunday on Lewis and Clark Boulevard, near Sunbeam Lane, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday.

The 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that struck Horton was heading north on Lewis and Clark. The vehicle was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Webster Groves. She was not cited by the patrol.

The patrol had no additional information on the incident, including why Horton was in the road.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports