Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday in north St. Louis. 

The man was hit just after 1 a.m. at Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue, at the edge of the city's Academy and Kingsway West neighborhoods. 

The driver fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

No other details were available Saturday morning. 

