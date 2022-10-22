Pedestrian killed in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday morning in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

The man was hit just before 11 a.m. by a white Chevrolet Malibu at Maffitt Place and Kingshighway, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police had not released his identity as of Saturday afternoon.

Following the fatal crash, the driver called the North Patrol station, police said, and reported the crash. The driver's vehicle was located unoccupied in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive, less than a mile from where the man was struck. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said Saturday.

Editor's Note: This story was updated Saturday afternoon with additional information about the investigation from police.