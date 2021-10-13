 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed on highway in Fairview Heights

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night on a highway in Fairview Heights, police said.

The unidentified victim was found dead about 9:30 p.m. on Illinois Highway 161, just north of Old Lincoln Trail.

A woman driving the vehicle that struck the pedestrian called 911 to report the incident, police said. She stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Police said they saw no signs the driver was impaired, and she was released after talking with officers.

The Metro East Crash Assistance Team is investigating.

