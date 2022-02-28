 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed on I-55 in Metro East

FAIRMONT CITY — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Interstate 55 early Monday morning in Fairmont City. Three people in the car, including a child, were injured.

The Illinois State Police said a Hyundai Elantra hit the man about 2 a.m. on southbound I-55 near the Highway 203 exit. The man has not been identified.

Police said it appears the man had been walking in the road when he was struck.

The man driving the car, his 31-year-old woman passenger and a 5-year-old child all suffered cuts from the windshield, police said. Authorities described their injuries as minor.

Check back for updates.

