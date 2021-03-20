Pedestrian killed on I-70 near disabled vehicle

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday on westbound Interstate 70 at Adelaide Avenue, police said.

A 39-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa westbound on I-70 at 12:52 a.m. when she saw a disabled vehicle partly on the left shoulder and partly in the lane of the interstate, police said.

As she veered right to avoid the vehicle, a pedestrian walked onto the road in front of it and the Nissan struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He had not been identified Saturday morning.

The driver of the Nissan lost consciousness when her airbag deployed, and her car struck the median. She was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said.

A passenger in her car, a 31-year-old woman, was not injured.

This article has been updated to add new details.