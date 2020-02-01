Pedestrian killed, second pedestrian injured in overnight hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A hit-and-run early Saturday killed a female pedestrian and injured a male pedestrian, police say.
The pair were struck by a vehicle near 13th Street and Cass Avenue, police said. The vehicle was not at the scene when officers arrived at the intersection about 1:27 a.m.
Responding officers found a female victim dead at the scene, police said. An injured male victim was taken to a hospital; his condition was not immediately available.
Police did not release more details.
