Pedestrian killed, second pedestrian wounded in overnight hit-and-run in St. Louis
Pedestrian killed, second pedestrian wounded in overnight hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A hit-and-run early Saturday killed a female pedestrian and wounded a male pedestrian, police say. 

The pair were struck by a car near 13th Street and Cass Avenue, police said. The car drove off.

Officers responding to the intersection about 1:27 a.m. found a female victim dead at the scene. A wounded male victim was taken to a hospital; his condition was not immediately available.  

Police did not release more details. 

Fatal crash
