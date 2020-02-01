Pedestrian killed, second pedestrian wounded in overnight hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A hit-and-run early Saturday killed a female pedestrian and wounded a male pedestrian, police say.
The pair were struck by a car near 13th Street and Cass Avenue, police said. The car drove off.
Officers responding to the intersection about 1:27 a.m. found a female victim dead at the scene. A wounded male victim was taken to a hospital; his condition was not immediately available.
Police did not release more details.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
