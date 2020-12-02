Pedestrian killed when he walks onto Madison County road

MADISON COUNTY — A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday in the Metro East.

The Illinois State Police said a 37-year-old man was hit by a vehicle just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on East Chain of Rocks Road, east of Lenox Avenue. The victim's name has not been released.

The man had walked onto the road, continuing across the right shoulder boundary, and was struck by a eastbound silver 2015 GMC. Police said the man driving the vehicle is from Granite City.

Police say they are still investigating the crash.