Pedestrian killed when hit by 'fleeing vehicle' in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died after he was hit by what police called a "fleeing vehicle" early Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
The victim was hit just after 1 a.m. at Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue, at the edge of the city's Academy and Kingsway West neighborhoods.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not release further details.
From staff reports
