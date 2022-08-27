 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed when hit by 'fleeing vehicle' in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died after he was hit by what police called a "fleeing vehicle" early Saturday morning in north St. Louis. 

The victim was hit just after 1 a.m. at Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue, at the edge of the city's Academy and Kingsway West neighborhoods. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not release further details.

