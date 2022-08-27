Pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle fleeing police in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle fleeing police early Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

The victim was hit on the sidewalk by a 1997 Ford Taurus about 12:05 a.m. at Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue, at the edge of the city's Academy and Kingsway West neighborhoods.

Police said the victim died at a hospital. Police didn't release his name but described him as a man in his 60s.

The name of the 27-year-old driver wasn't immediately released.

Police initially tried pulling the Taurus over, after seeing it erratically driven on Goodfellow Boulevard near Martin Luther King, but the car accelerated and fled, according to an incident report.

"Officers disengaged and followed the path of the vehicle at a significant distance," police said in the report.

Police said they located the crashed Taurus and saw the driver running north on Academy. Police said the man was taken into custody after a foot chase and being tased. Police said the man was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police said they are doing a reconstruction of the incident.

Updated at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with more detailed information from police