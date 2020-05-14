Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car on I-70 in Berkeley
BERKELEY — A pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously hurt Wednesday night on Interstate 70 in Berkeley, authorities said.

About 9:40 p.m., Raymond J. Courtois walked into the path of a westbound car on I-70 at North Hanley Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Courtois, 46, was treated at DePaul Hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the car wasn't hurt, police said.

