ST. CHARLES — A woman was struck by a car and killed in downtown St. Charles on Wednesday evening, police said. The driver of the car that hit her was taken into custody.
Judith Haenni, 67, of St. Peters was walking across South Riverside Drive near Jefferson Street with her husband and their dog when she was hit by a car traveling southbound. Police were called to the scene at about 7:33 p.m. She was taken to an area hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.
A 20-year-old St. Charles woman was arrested at the scene of the accident. Police are still investigating and will present a case to the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney's Office.