Pedestrian struck and killed by car in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police say a male was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was crossing the road at Wright Street and North Florissant Avenue on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the scene before 7 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The fatality is under investigation.

