Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Interstate 270 in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police confirmed one pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 in North St. Louis County on Wednesday.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and I-270, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today