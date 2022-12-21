 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Interstate 270 in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police confirmed one pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 in North St. Louis County on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and I-270, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.

