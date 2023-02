OVERLAND — A 47-year-old man was struck and killed last week while crossing the street in north St. Louis County.

William L. Woolford, of St. Louis, was crossing Midland Boulevard near Goodale Avenue in Overland just after 9 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a full-size black pickup truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver of the pickup drove away after hitting Woolford.