Pedestrian struck and killed on I-55 in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday night on Interstate 55 in East St. Louis.

The 26-year-old St. Louis man was hit about 10:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway. The man, whom authorities have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police did not provide any additional information about the crash.

Sports