Pedestrian struck by car and killed in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Thursday morning on Tesson Ferry Road, north of Lindbergh Boulevard in south St. Louis County, authorities said.
No details were immediately available about the victim. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which was reported before 7 a.m. near Solar Lane.
St. Louis County police said all lanes of Tesson Ferry Road were closed while an accident-reconstruction team investigated the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
