Pedestrian struck, killed by car on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A Maryland Heights woman was struck and killed Sunday evening while walking on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton.
Brittany Rose, 31, was struck about 7 p.m. by a 2004 Toyota Highlander as she walked in the road, also known as Missouri Route 180, just east of DePaul Lane, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
A 17-year-old was driving the Highlander in the crash.
Rose was pronounced dead at a hospital.
