Pedestrian struck, killed by train in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being hit by a train in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Tuesday night, St. Louis police said.

The unidentified man was hit by the train at South 38th and Delor streets about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim died at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said an Amtrak train hit the man.

St. Louis police did not release any additional information, including why the man was on the tracks.

Marc Magliari, a spokesman for Amtrak, said the train was heading to San Antonio. There were 72 passengers, plus crew, on board. None of them was hurt, Magliari said.

He said the train was delayed about two hours and 20 minutes.