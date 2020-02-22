Pedestrian stuck and killed on I-270 identified as O'Fallon man, 60

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O'Fallon, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The accident happened as Hentz was crossing the interstate near the Ladue Road exit around 9 p.m. The driver of the vehicle that hit the person stopped, according to Trooper Dallas Thompson.

Creve Coeur police arrived at the fatal scene first, then requested the highway patrol, Thompson said.