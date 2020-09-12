 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian who died after being hit by two vehicles is identified
0 comments

Pedestrian who died after being hit by two vehicles is identified

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — A man killed Sept. 3 after being struck by two vehicles was identified Friday as Megal Cole of the 5200 block of Highland Avenue. 

Cole, 42, was hit shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Union Boulevard. He first was struck by the car mirror of a southbound driver approaching Highland, after another vehicle abruptly swerved. 

That driver stopped. As he was calling 911, a northbound vehicle hit Cole as he was getting to his feet. The second driver fled. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said its accident reconstruction unit was investigating. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports