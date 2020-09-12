Pedestrian who died after being hit by two vehicles is identified

ST. LOUIS — A man killed Sept. 3 after being struck by two vehicles was identified Friday as Megal Cole of the 5200 block of Highland Avenue.
Cole, 42, was hit shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Union Boulevard. He first was struck by the car mirror of a southbound driver approaching Highland, after another vehicle abruptly swerved.
That driver stopped. As he was calling 911, a northbound vehicle hit Cole as he was getting to his feet. The second driver fled. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said its accident reconstruction unit was investigating.
