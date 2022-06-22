Pedestrian who stopped to help his dad's stalled vehicle is killed on I-44

UPDATED at 6:50 p.m. with name of victim, details of crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and killed early Wednesday when he stopped to help his father's stalled vehicle on Interstate 44.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Noah Goodwin, 21, of High Ridge.

Goodwin was struck about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-44, west of Antire Road.

Goodwin and his father were traveling along I-44 in separate vehicles. The son was on a motorcycle; his father was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that became disabled and stopped on the highway, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Highway Patrol. It's unclear, Thompson said, what the pickup truck's trouble was.

"Noah stopped to assist," Thompson added. He left his motorcycle on the shoulder and went to help his dad in the S-10 pickup.

An eastbound tractor-trailer hit the back of the S-10 pickup truck. Goodwin's father, Ryan Goodwin, was sitting in the pickup when it was hit and suffered serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer then fatally hit Noah Goodwin, who was running across lanes of traffic to avoid being hit, Thompson said.

The tractor-trailer, a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia, was driven by a 54-year-old man not listed among the injured.

The eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation between Lewis Road and Highway 109.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.