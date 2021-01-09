Penrose homicide victim identified as 21-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Penrose neighborhood of the city.
Kierro Rogers, 21, was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday in a residence in the 4400 block of Penrose Street, according to St. Louis police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to call the division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
