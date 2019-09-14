ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured, one seriously, in a shooting late Saturday night at a crowded bar-restaurant in the Shaw neighborhood on the city's south side.
Police said the incident took place inside Sasha's Wine Bar at 4069 Shaw Boulevard. Details were not immediately available on exactly what happened.
Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the neck. A nurse who said she tried to help him said he was seriously injured.
The other two victims were described by police as a woman who suffered bullet shrapnel wounds to the arm and a man with a minor wound.
More than 30 customers were inside the bar-restaurant at the time of the shooting, an employee said.
Nicholas Jackson, a chef, said people were running for their lives and many packed into the kitchen where he works.
"They were crying, they were screaming, they said there was an active shooter," Jackson said.
He added that other customers fled through a back door and hid behind cars in a rear parking lot. Some tried to climb over a high fence to get out of the lot, he said.
Jackson said when he left the kitchen, he saw the seriously injured man and brought him towels to try to stop the bleeding.
Later, after police arrived, evidence technicians were taking photographs of the scene, including a large pool of blood on the floor in front of the bar.
Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m.
Nearby residents said they heard gunshots. Two of them said they heard a shot followed by a pause, then a few more shots in quick succession.
A police supervisor said at the scene that they did not have a description of the shooter.