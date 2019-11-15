ST. LOUIS — City officials have expanded the periods of time in which people held in city jails awaiting trial can post bond.
Under a new policy that began Thursday, anyone held in city jails who have met conditions set by the courts for their release can post bond between 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
In addition, bond can be posted at any time over weekends, between 8 a.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Sunday, except on holidays.
In the past, bond could be posted only on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The change was announced by the city's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council made up of local judges, prosecutors, corrections officials and people from other agencies.
A news release issued by Mayor Lyda Krewson's office called the change "meaningful criminal justice reform."
Circuit Judge Michael Mullen, who heads the council, called the expanded hours a collaborative effort by Sheriff Vernon Betts, Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass, Police Chief John Hayden and Presiding Circuit Judge Rex Burlison.
Krewson, who pushed earlier this year for the ordinance setting up the council, commended the move and said the panel has been rethinking the way the justice system works in the city.
"It's not always front page news, but it's the kind of necessary work that has a real impact on individuals interacting with the (criminal justice) system," she said.