Person dead after Webster Groves stabbing

WEBSTER GROVES — One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing Wednesday evening in Webster Groves.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park around 7:30 p.m., police said.

They found one person who had been stabbed in the chest. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene of the stabbing, police said.

Charges are pending and investigators said they believe this was an isolated event.

Police had not released the victim's name as of Thursday morning.