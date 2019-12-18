Person detained by police after shots fired on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS — A person has been detained by St. Louis police following a shooting on a MetroLink train on Wednesday.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m., and no one was injured. The train stopped near Forest Park station following the shooting.
Police said no charges had yet been filed in relation to the train shooting.
MetroLink spokeswoman Patti Beck said trains were back on their normal route after briefly bypassing the station.
