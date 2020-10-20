 Skip to main content
Person flees after Moline Acres police officer fires gun
Shooting in Moline Acres

A St. Louis County police officer removes crime scene tape on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after a Moline Acres officer shot at a person police say was wanted in the 9800 block of Monarch Drive in Moline Acres. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

MOLINE ACRES — A person is on the run Tuesday after being shot at by a Moline Acres officer, police said, adding that they did not know if the person was wounded.

Police said the person was wanted for a violent felony, but they did not identify the person or indicate what the felony was.

A Moline Acres officer saw the wanted person about 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of Monarch Drive, according to a news release from St. Louis County police.

Police said the person resisted arrest, and during that encounter, the officer saw that the person had a gun, so the officer fired. The person then dropped a gun and ran, police said. That person is still being sought by police.

Police have not said how many times the officer fired his gun. The involved officer is 43, and has 15 years of law enforcement experience. Police said the officer suffered an ankle injury during the encounter.

