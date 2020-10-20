Person flees after Moline Acres police officer fires gun

MOLINE ACRES — A person is on the run Tuesday after being shot at by a Moline Acres officer, police said, adding that they did not know if the person was wounded.

Police said the person was wanted for a violent felony, but they did not identify the person or indicate what the felony was.

A Moline Acres officer saw the wanted person about 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of Monarch Drive, according to a news release from St. Louis County police.

Police said the person resisted arrest, and during that encounter, the officer saw that the person had a gun, so the officer fired. The person then dropped a gun and ran, police said. That person is still being sought by police.

Police have not said how many times the officer fired his gun. The involved officer is 43, and has 15 years of law enforcement experience. Police said the officer suffered an ankle injury during the encounter.

