Person found dead inside car in St. Louis' Lafayette Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A person was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning in the city's Lafayette Square neighborhood.
Homicide detectives responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue, next to Lafayette Park, for a report of a person down. The victim was dead when they arrived.
No other details were available Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
