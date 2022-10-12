 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person found dead inside car in St. Louis' Lafayette Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A person was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning in the city's Lafayette Square neighborhood. 

Homicide detectives responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue, next to Lafayette Park, for a report of a person down. The victim was dead when they arrived. 

No other details were available Wednesday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

