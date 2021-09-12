 Skip to main content
Person in custody after man fatally shot, child injured in Wellston
WELLSTON — A man was killed and a 5-year-old child injured in a shooting early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Chatham Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found Arion J. Burse, 30, dead at the scene.

A 5-year-old child was wounded and was taken to a hospital, where the child is stable.

A suspect is in custody. The Major Case Squad is investigating; anyone with information can call 314-427-8000 to leave a tip.

