Person jumps from Brentwood cell tower, parachute gets stuck in tree

BRENTWOOD — Rescue crews worked Thursday morning to free a person who got stuck in a tree after jumping from a cell tower wearing a parachute.

The Brentwood Fire Department was called around 6:45 a.m. to a location near the intersection of South Hanley and Manchester roads where they found a person suspended from a tree by a parachute.

Rescue workers were able to free the person, and nobody was injured.

A city spokeswoman said the person appeared to be BASE jumping, which refers to a sport in which people jump from fixed objects and use a parachute to safely descend to the ground.

The person was issued a summons for trespassing, she said.

The tower is 192 feet tall and was built in 1981, according to its registration with the Federal Communications Commission.

Power lines also ran along the street near the tower, just feet from where the person got stuck in a tree.

Reporter Robert Patrick and photographer David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

