Person killed in auto collision in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed Wednesday in a collision involving a semi-truck and a car in far north St. Louis, police said.
The person who was killed was traveling in the car.
First-responders were called about an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Riverview Drive just before 2 p.m. The person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they did not have any information on the driver of the semi-truck.
Police said they will provide more details about the crash later.
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter