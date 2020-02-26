Person killed in auto collision in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed Wednesday in a collision involving a semi-truck and a car in far north St. Louis, police said.

The person who was killed was traveling in the car.

First-responders were called about an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Riverview Drive just before 2 p.m. The person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they did not have any information on the driver of the semi-truck.

Police said they will provide more details about the crash later.