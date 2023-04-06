ST. LOUIS — One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road.

The crash closed down all lanes, with eastbound traffic being diverted off the highway at Lucas and Hunt Road, west of the crash.

A semi truck had veered off the road and could be seen on a grassy median. A heavily damaged pick-up truck came to rest in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation and St. Louis County Police were all working at the scene to handle traffic and investigate the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.