ST. CHARLES • Police were investigating on Friday reports of a person jumping off a highway bridge into the Missouri River.
A driver saw a person jump on Thursday afternoon from the Discovery Bridge, which carries Missouri Highway 370 over the Missouri River. St. Charles city police said the person left a car on the side of the road on the bridge but rescue boats didn't find a body. Police stopped searching by 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Lt. Tom Wilkison said investigators tracked down the identity of the car's owner, but were still trying to find family members.
The incident occurred just two hours after a woman who had threatened to jump off of the nearby Mel Wetter Parkway overpass was talked down by police. In that instance, St. Charles police closed the highway in both directions.
Wilkison remarked that the timing and proximity of the two similar incidents was surprising.
"The same highway, that close together," he said. "I've never seen that in my 24 years doing this."