Person shot and killed on Chouteau Avenue in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was killed Tuesday near the Clinton-Peabody housing complex in St. Louis.

Police said the unidentified male victim was gunned down about 9:45 a.m. on Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street. Police did not provide an age for the victim.

Investigators set up a screen in the street, on Chouteau, to shield the body from passersby and a small group of onlookers. The scene was on the northern edge of the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood of St. Louis.

The body was near a sidewalk and some parked vehicles, across the street from a gas station and close to the public housing complex.

St. Louis has had at least 63 homicides so far this year, compared to 47 this time last year. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
