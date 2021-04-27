Person shot and killed on Chouteau Avenue in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed Tuesday near the Clinton-Peabody housing complex in St. Louis.

Police said the unidentified male victim was gunned down about 9:45 a.m. on Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street. Police did not provide an age for the victim.

Investigators set up a screen in the street, on Chouteau, to shield the body from passersby and a small group of onlookers. The scene was on the northern edge of the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood of St. Louis.

The body was near a sidewalk and some parked vehicles, across the street from a gas station and close to the public housing complex.

St. Louis has had at least 63 homicides so far this year, compared to 47 this time last year.

