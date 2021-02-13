 Skip to main content
Person shot dead in Alton, but police provide few details
ALTON — A person was shot dead here shortly after noon Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the 100 block of East 11th Street. Police said the person believed to be responsible for the shooting was taken into custody. 

“This was not a random act of violence, and the subjects involved in this investigation are familiar with each other,” Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a press release.

He declined to release the age and gender of the victim until more family members were notified. 

